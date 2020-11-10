State books 2,000 cases of illegal coal mining

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Monday disclosed a startling fact that there were 2000 cases of illegal coal mining and transportation registered in the past five years in the state.

Stating that illegal coal mining and transportation was a situation that the state was faced with for a long time, the chief minister said that in 2014 there were 203 cases, 541 cases in 2015, 117 in 2016, 274 cases in 2017 and 400 cases in 2018.

“It is something we are facing a lot and almost 2000 cases have been filed in the past five years,” he said.

On the steps taken to keep it on check, the chief minister said that the state government had implemented provisions of the MMDR Act sec 21 (4) and it is important as earlier the only provisions was the CRPC Act under which there were just minor provisions and if individuals were caught small fines would be imposed. ”

We invoked Sec 21 4 of MMDR Act and this would ensure if anybody caught will be jailed for 5 years maximum and a fine of Rs 5 lakh,” he said.

He informed that joint patrolling of police and officials of the mining department has started in different locations and centralised helpline number also created where complaints can be given by individuals for any type of illegal coal activity besides awarding Rs 5000 to individuals for giving information.

The chief minister added that a district task force has also been created.

Stating that there are laid down protocols to recover illegal usage of coal under Sec 21 para 5 of the MMDR Act, the chief minister said, “Even if coal is transported and sold there is provision to recover the money if done illegally”.

Pointing out that high security challans, were never there before, the chief minister said that the chalans issued today has fugitive ink which cannot be cannot be replicated, holograms, QR quotes and the paper used is also very difficult to replicate.

He further informed that smart and integrated check gates will be put up at different locations to ensure that all these aspect will be doubled check.

Furthermore, he informed that a high level monitoring committer headed by the chief secretary and having members of the likes of Director General of Police were looking into all the aspects every month to ensure that no illegality took place.