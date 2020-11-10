No-confidence motion to be tabled today

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress has decided to table a no-confidence motion against the NPP-led ruling over the alleged failure of the state government on all fronts to protect the interest of the state.

Revealing this here on Monday, Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma said, “During the session, we will be tabling a motion expressing our want of confidence in the council of Ministers led by the incumbent Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.”

Terming the government as insensitive and shying away from the responsibility of protecting the interest of the state which can be a dangerous precedence, former CM added that the House was the best platform where issues can be appropriately flagged to draw the attention of the members.

The Opposition is likely to submit its motion in the House on Tuesday even though there was no indication of any political rumblings in the offing.

Targeting his political bête noire Conrad Sangma, he said “What is being reflect now is that the government is having pre-determined motive to hide everything at the cost of the interest of the state which is dangerous and its glaringly visible in course of their submission before the media outside the house and in their replies inside the house,” Sangma added.

Stating all issues are brought before the House for the interest of the state, the Opposition leader expressed concern over the attitude of the chief minister.“ I must express my concern over the attitude of the chief minister. It is nothing but an effort to beat around the bush and hide the facts and a childish behaviour,” he observed.