Ahead of BTC polls, RS MP Biswajit Daimary quits BPF

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary on Wednesday resigned from the post of working president in Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), saying it was time for him to “move on and make a fresh start.”

In his resignation letter to BPF president, Hagrama Mohilary, Daimary stated that he was unable to fulfill his aim of serving the people of BTC anymore by remaining in BPF.

“While my aim and purpose remain the same, and it has always been from the very beginning to serve the people of my state and country. I think I am unable to do this anymore within this party,” he stated in the letter to Mohilary.

“Having been a member of the Bodoland People’s Front from the date of the party’s inception, it is now time for me to move on. I am resigning as the working president of BPF as on date of this letter as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last three months,” he stated.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday afternoon, Daimary said that while he had no rift or issue with any party member, he said that he did not see any policy (on the part of BPF) for welfare of the people in BTC, while adding that the need of the hour was to solve the issues between the Bodo and the non-Bodo community in BTC.

Daimary also made his intentions clear of joining the ruling BJP, which will be contesting the BTC elections primarily against BPF, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party.

It may be mentioned that BJP and BPF, allies in the Assam government, are currently engaged in a “war of words” with campaigning for the BTC polls going on in full swing.

“The Bodo peace accord has paved the way for solution of many issues in Bodoland Territorial Region. However, there is work to be done for the people in BTC and their security. I want to now graduate to a broader platform and work for the people by adopting policies and instilling in them a sense of security, be it jobs, language, development, et al. Therefore I want to join a national party in the future,” he said.

It may be mentioned that state Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while campaigning for BTC polls in Udalguri on Monday, said that Daimary along with BPF general secretary and MLA Emmanuel Mosahary would soon join BJP.