ULFA Dy Commander in Chief surrenders in Garo Hills

TURA: Most wanted Assam militant and deputy commander in chief of ULFA-Independent Dristi Rajkhowa has surrendered to the Army at Nengkhra in East Garo Hills on Wednesday evening, after having been on the run for over two and a half decades.

According to details obtained from police sources, Dristi Rajkhowa along with four other ULFA cadres surrendered before a team of army personnel at Nengkhra village, which is the entry into South Garo Hills.

An expert in improvised explosive device making, Dristi was a close confident of slain GNLA chief Sohan D Shira and was reportedly with him in several operations against security forces. He is also accused of being with Sohan during the attack on NCP candidate Jonathon Sangma in 2018 during campaigning which led to the politician’s gruesome assasination.

Having spent most of his life in Bangladesh and the forests of Garo Hills, Dristi lost much of his support base after the death of Sohan Shira and the ultimate surrender of GNLA cadres.

He narrowly escaped a police encounter in South Garo Hills Rongara region, two weeks ago, and fled to Bangladesh.

Having contacted the Indian Army with his willingness to surrender, a special army team from the 21 Division Headquarters arrived from army base at Damra, near Dudhnoi, along with Assam police personnel to take custody of Dristi Rajkhowa on Wednesday afternoon.