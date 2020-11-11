Ampareen Lyngdoh decries decisions imposed by Centre on states

SHILLONG: Opposition Congress Legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday expressed ‘no- confidence’ in decisions taken by the Central Government without consulting the State Government stating that this trend is very dangerous.

“Of late, many decisions have been taken by Government of India in and outside the Parliament without consulting state government. I have no confidence in the decision taken by the central government given the rules and laws of which is affecting governance in Meghalaya,” said Lyngdoh while participating in the No- confidence Motion moved by the Opposition Congress.

On Social Security Code 2020, Lyngdoh questioned the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on the advisories sent by the State Government to the Central Government when the Centre had decided to go ahead with the Social Security Code, 2020.

The Code on Social Security 2020, had received the Presidential Assent on September 28, 2020 and it subsumes nine regulations relating to social security, retirement and employee benefits.

“I would like to know what were the advisories of our government with regards to wages and privileged of certain sectors,” she questioned.

She also questioned whether the State Government have also considered inclusion of privileges and wages especially of pregnant women engaged in any form of contractual, part-time jobs in government or non-government sectors.

On Aadhar, the Congress legislator reminded the State government how the people of the State had protested against the mandatory implementation of Aadhar in the State.

“The State Government has not tried to defend the stand of the people on Aadhar,” she added.

She cited that for availing schemes like the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY) for gas and Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY) for housing Aadhar has been made mandatory.

“On one hand they are saying that they are concerned about the poor on the other they are telling our citizens, “I will give you free gas and build houses go and get your Aadhar done,” she said.

Talking about her visit to Mawkyrwat recently, Lyngdoh said that she was shocked to see many people standing in line for Aadhar registry because of these schemes.

“They will not give us gas, house and now they will not give old-age pension, widow pension all these schemes are linked to Aadhar,” she said.

Stating that all scholarly schemes are also linked to Aadhar, Lyngdoh questioned, ” If my child does not have Aadhar are you going to deny her scholarship? ”

Stating that the system is not ready for Aadhar registry, she said, “So many things are not in place from machines to operators what worries me is main component for online registry”. “How do they register when there is no network?” she questioned.