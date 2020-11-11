P T Sawkmie castigates govt over delay in Them Metor issue

SHILLONG: Opposition’s chief whip, PT Sawkmie questioned Meghalaya Government over the delay in resolving the long pending issue of relocation of the residents of Them Metor.

Participating in the discussion on the No-confidence Motion, Sawkmie said that the issue was long pending.

“We want to know when will this matter be resolved,” he said.

Earlier, he said that there is no permanent friends or enemy in politics given that in 2015, when a No-confidence Motion was moved against then Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and MLAs like A L Hek, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Prestone Tynsong – who are now in the ruling MDA — were with the former Chief Minister.

The Opposition chief whip also criticised the Government on the delay in setting up of Medical colleges and Hospitals in Shillong and Tura.

Asking Government to make a statement on the status of the proposed Smart City project, he also lamented that the bills of many of the contractors were also pending.

Sawkmie also asked Government to clarify if the Meghalaya State Lottery was functional or not.