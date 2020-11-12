CM deflects Opp charges as house defeats no-trust motion

SHILLONG, Nov 11: The no-confidence motion moved by the Congress, as was anticipated, was defeated by voice vote in the Assembly today, but not before the opposition launched a relentless tirade on the failure of the two-and-half-year old MDA regime on all fronts, even as the treasury bench stood up to the task manfully.

The motion which at times saw some animated debate, took over six hours with participation from both sides of the House.

Replying to the various allegations of misrule, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma tried to deflect them by counter-charging the Congressmen for their none-too-glorious performance. Reeling off statistics to bring his point home, he said that the crime rate in the state had gone down drastically since 2018 in comparison to the previous regime under Congress. Giving out the details, Sangma said that from 2015-17, 66 militants were killed while from 218-2020, only 3 militants were killed. As far as civilian casualty is concerned, from 2015-2017, 36 were killed whereas one person was killed from 2018-2020. There was no abduction case reported from 2018 to 2020, he said that from 2015 to 2017, 210 abduction cases were registered in the state.

Rebutting the charges of illegal coal transportation, he attacked the previous regime and asserted that the audit report of 2013-14 and 2017-18 mentioned that illegal coal was being transported to the tune of 27.87 MT which cost the state’s exchequer an amount of Rs 180 crore.

He also added that the Congress regime did nothing to resume coal mining in the state and it was only after they took over, the government approached the Supreme Court and coal mining was allowed only after all the environmental clearances and guidelines were cleared.

On questions being raised about Rs 399 crore being spent as COVID-19 expenditure, he said that it should be seen as a commitment of the government to keep its citizens safe as it was done keeping public health as a priority.

On Education, he said that the government had sanctioned 40 Eklavya model and residential schools in the state and was also mulling to build the infrastructure of around 200 elementary schools in the state at a cost of Rs 300 crore in next three years.

Soon after the chief minister ended his reply, the Leader of the Opposition demanded an assurance from the chief minister that he will look into the issue of the 1.41 lakh metric tons of coal lying in Khliehrangnah Shangpung, West Jaintia Hills.

The chief minister, however, remained non-committal and the Opposition Leader refused to withdraw the motion which made the Assembly Speaker to go for a voice vote. The Speaker ruled that voice vote favoured the MDA coalition and therefore the no-confidence motion was defeated.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Mawsynram MLA, HM Shangpliang highlighted several issues where the state government had failed. The issues ranged from food security, poor banking facilities in the rural areas, crime against women and children to floating of dubious Meghalayan Age Ltd. Pointing out that the agriculture department hasdsurrendered Rs 9 crore as it was unable to utilise the amount, Shangpliang said that the farmers were facing financial crunch and urged the government to return it back to the department.

The Mawsynram MLA also pointed out that the state government has failed to realize an amount of Rs 36.12 crore of Meghalaya Minor Mineral Reclamation (MMMR) from cement companies.

On crime against women and children, he said that that in 2019 there are 265 cases under POCSO out of which the trial of 173 cases are pending and so is the investigation of 89 cases.

He also informed that till June 2020, 123 cases have been 19 chargesheeted and investigation of 102 cases is pending. Alleging illegalities in the setting up of coke plants, he said that out of the 20 units set up, only three had obtained approval.

He also questioned the intention behind floating of the company “Meghalayan Age Limited” by officials of the state government. He said that the company was calling for tenders for design of tourism projects and questioned why it can’t be done by the state Tourism department.

NPP MLA from Phulbari, SG Esmatur Mominin lauded the efforts of the ruling dispensation. Mominin credited the efforts of prevailing peace in the Garo Hills region and the state to the ruling MDA coalition. Referring to the outrage and protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mominin said that Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma ensured that Meghalaya, under Sixth Schedule, was exempted from this Act.

Congress legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh hit out at Mominin for taking the credit of dealing with insurgency, Lyngdoh said, “A first-time MLA is taking away the credit of the achievement of the past government in dealing with insurgency. Memory can be short but milestones are etched that cannot be taken away”.

On the handling of the COVID-19 situation, Lyngdoh said that citizens went out of their way to cooperate with the state government but many contained areas were forgotten by the state government.

Stating that in her opinion the Epidemic Disease Amendment needs a state law, Lyngdoh questioned if they could exercise for the provision of a health law. “The federal system permits the states to come up with own legal procedures,” she said.

On the no-confidence motion, she said, “No-confidence motion is not about power. I want to correct that we don’t want power but when power is vested in the hands of those in governance, let there be delivery that is worthwhile and in line with the aspiration of the people,” she added.

Participating in the debate, Congress MLA from Nongpoh, Mayralborn Syiem, raised issue of housing schemes, unemployment, water supply besides few others.

Congress MLA from Rajabala, Azad Zaman talked about how little has been done at the ground level by the state government in so far as providing relief to the victim of natural disaster like flood in the Garo Hills region, non-fulfilment of vacancies in sericulture department, non clearance of salaries to employees of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), anomalies in MNREGA and Atma Nirbhar Scheme for rice distribution.

PHE Minister and HSPDP MLA, Samlin Malngiang lauded the state government for the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. He informed that for 2018-2020, they have received sanction of Rs 500 crore to improve the department.

Congress legislator from Umroi, George Lyngdoh highlighted the issue of coal and questioned when there is no auctioning of the 32 lakh MT of coal and legal mining is yet to be allowed where is the coal coming from?

Stating that the chief minister in reply to his query had quoted a section of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) [MMDR] Act, Lyngdoh said, “Is there an effort to use this section of the MMDR Act to cover illegal coal.”

Lyngdoh also raised the issue of deterioration of the Shillong Bypass due to overloaded trucks. He also expressed concern about the Umiam bridge besides issues of farmers, ginger mission and coke plant.

Opposing the no-confidence motion, NCP MLA from Gambegre, Saleng A Sangma highlighted the issue of labour and on issue of militancy he said that now people can move freely and if any such instances are there it should be nipped in the bud.

Alleging that there are various scam in the education sector, Saleng said that the education sector should be prioritised.

Supporting the no-confidence motion, Congress MLA from Mawlai constituency, PT Sawkmie reasoned that the no-confidence was required to make the state government perform better on all fronts. He raised issues of municipal building, medical colleges, smart city pending bills of contractors.

Opposing the no-confidence motion, Sohra MLA Gavin A. Mylliemgap lauded the initiatives taken by the government in various spheres.

West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang talked about the fault in maintaining 1500 KW Sonapani hydel project, street lights, water supply, proper health system, traffic jam and bad road conditions beside others.

Rongara Siju MLA, Rakkam A Sangma questioned the Opposition for pointing fingers at the state government when they themselves had failed on various fronts during the previous Congress regime.

Mowkaiaw MLA, Nujorki Sungoh appreciated the state government and spoke about the various schemes brought in the agriculture sector that has benefitted the people.

Opposition Congress MLA from Rangsakona MLA, Zenith Sangma dwelled mostly on the law and order issue that aroused out of various incidents and how the State government could not address it properly.

South Shillong MLA, Sanbor Shullai suggested that the Opposition should join hands with the MDA coalition under the leadership of Conrad Sangma till the end of the coalition’s term.

And while Nongthymmai MLA, Charles Pyngrope supported the no-confidence motion an ally of the MDA coalition — KHNAM — took the middle path and abstained from taking sides.