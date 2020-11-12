Conrad mum on coal in spite of Cong tirade

SHILLONG, Nov 11: Mystery behind the 1.41 lakh metric tonnes of coal in West Jaintia Hills continues to remain unanswered as Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma did not provide details on the matter despite repeated demands from the Opposition asking the state government to come clean about the matter.

During his submission before the House on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma raised the matter again but to no avail, as the chief minister did not make any reference.

Reacting to the chief minister’s reply, Mukul reiterated the demand for government’s transparency on the stock of coal in Khliehrangnah Shangpung, West Jaintia Hills.

As he quoted the letter submitted by the Jaintia Coal Miners Dealers Association, which alleged illegal transportation and mining of coal, the Opposition Leader even offered the Chief Minister to visit the site and conduct a joint inspection to check the authenticity of the charges.

But giving Mukul’s offer a wide berth, the chief minister said that he had replied to everything. Yet, he did not provide a clarification about the 1.41 lakh MT coal or even the 32 lakh MT of coal in the entire state.

The Opposition Leader reiterated that the total reserve of 32 lakh MT of unclaimed coal, as announced by the MDA Government on June 23 last, is a “predetermined figure”.

Mukul, after an on-spot verification of the quantity of coal recently, had declared that the stock was drastically lower in magnitude – to the tune of around 30,000 to 40,000 MT.

Maintaining his earlier stance on the coal issue, Mukul further alleged that the state government has closed its eyes and allowed the lifting of the coal stock.

Earlier, Mukul continued his tirade against the state government over alleged corruption in the Power department, besides illegal transportation of coal.

Targeting the Power sector, he alleged that a modus operandi has been scripted to facilitate illegalities.

Citing an example, he said that the government awarded both packages of Saubhagya Scheme at a very high rate and now it is planning to revise the expenditures with few manipulations.

“There are amazing instances of corruption,” he said, while adding that some have even gathered the courage to lie before the judiciary even as he maintained that they will not go scot-free.