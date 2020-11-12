ULFA-I dy c-in-c surrender: Outcome of synergy between Army, Assam, Meghalaya cops”

GUWAHATI: The surrender of self-styled deputy commander-in chief of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), Drishti Rajkhowa alias Manoj Rabha, along with four other hardcore cadres of the militant outfit in South Garo Hills on Wednesday has been the result of synergy and close cooperation between the Indian Amy, intelligence agencies, Assam and Meghalaya Police and other security forces of the two states, a statement by the Unified Command said.

Rajkhowa, along with the four cadres, self-styled corporal Vedanta, Yasin Asom, Rup Jyoti Asom and Mithun Asom, were brought to the Red Horns Division of Indian Army at Rangia in lower Assam on Thursday where the cadres formally laid down arms and ammunition along with other gadgets and SIM cards.

“In the midst of the drive for a terror-free Assam and Meghalaya by Unified Command, Indian Army formation deployed in Rangia in close coordination with intelligence agencies, Assam Police and Meghalaya Police, carried out Operation Malakand on November 10, 2020, which resulted in the surrender of Rajkhowa and the four cadres,” the statement issued on Thursday evening said.

Rajkhowa, a known explosive expert, was an active member of ULFA (I) since the past 30 years.

“Since last many years, efforts have been launched by various intelligence and security agencies of Unified Command for the neutralisation of Drishti Rajkhowa. It was this combined effort which has resulted in the success,” the statement said.

The surrender of Rajkhowa along with four ULFA (I) cadres has certainly dealt a severe blow to the outfit which had been trying to gain prominence and revive insurgency in lower Assam by undertaking large scale recruitment, it said.

“Rajkhowa and his accomplices will, in the times to come, motivate other misguided youths/cadres to follow their lead and come over ground to lead a dignified life and work for the betterment of this beautiful region. Unified Command remains committed in maintaining peace and normalcy in the region,” it said.

Meanwhile, ULFA (I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah on Thursday told a media network here over satellite phone that his deputy had surrendered with the approval of the outfit’s leadership on humanitarian grounds, to take care of his wife, who is battling cancer, and their two children.