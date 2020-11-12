CM urged to look into overall development of Garo Hills

TURA, Nov 12: Social activist and GSU leader from South Garo HIlls, Greneth M Sangma has urged Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to bring about equal and overall development of Garo Hills while pointing out that the region is still lacking in many facilities and infrastructure when compared to state capital Shillong.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, Sangma pointed out that even after 46 years of statehood Garo Hills has seen very little development with regard to various aspects like Education, infrastructure, healthcare, employment besides others.

Stating that the overall infrastructure in the region needs to be upgraded, Sangma suggested various measures that need to be taken by the government.

With regard to education, Sangma urged the government to train all untrained LP and UP school teachers, set up government colleges in each district with multiple disciplines, set up the proposed Engineering college in the region and to restore the construction of the Horticulture college at Williamnagar among others.

Regarding infrastructure development, Sangma urged the Ministry of Transport and Highways to complete the construction of major roads in the region within five years, to start the Brahmaputra railroad cum bridge connecting Dhuibri in Assam to Phulbari and to extend the road to Mahendraganj and Dalu. Sangma also sought the introduction of waterways from baghmara to Siju to boost tourism and to start the Baghmara-Ranikor-Shillong road at the earliest.