WKH, Kamrup dist officials carry out joint inspection at Langpih

GUWAHATI: Officials from Assam and Meghalaya carried out a joint inspection to ascertain the status of power connections to a village in the Langpih area under a rural electrification scheme besides clearing ‘confusion’ following objections raised by the Kamrup district administration against work by MeECL.

District officials from bordering West Khasi Hills and Kamrup district administration visited Nongdron (called Dronpara in Assam) on Wednesday and held discussions at the site in regard to the installation of a high tension power line for supplying electricity to households in the village.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Thursday, West Khasi Hills additional deputy commissioner, P.D Sangma said that the Kamrup district administration had objected to Meghalaya’s move to install the 11 kV power line and supply electricity to the villagers following which work by MeECL (Meghalaya Electricity Corporation Ltd) had to be stopped.

“While Assam has been providing electricity to the village (Dronpara under Boko Assembly constituency), the MeECL has got the letter of allotment (LoA) for rural electrification under a scheme and has provided connections till that village (Nongdron) housing about 15 households,” Sangma said.

“So in the wake of the objection by Assam against further work by Meghalaya in that village leading to confusion, the joint inspection had to be carried out to find out the status of the electrification. I will submit a report on my findings to the West Khasi Hills DC soon and thereafter the matter would be taken at the higher level,” he said.

Sources in Assam informed that about 52 households (48 Garo and 4 Khasi) in Dronpara are being supplied power under the Saubhagya scheme with electricity cables installed by the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd.

The Meghalaya delegation which undertook the spot visit comprised West Khasi Hills additional DC, P.D Sangma and two executive engineers of the power corporation while the Assam team was represented by Kamrup additional DC, Satyajit Baruah, Kamrup additional SP, Sanjiv Saikia and Boko revenue circle officer, Surajit Kalita.