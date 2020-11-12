TCH ICU closure extended till Nov 16  

TURA : Superintendent of Tura Civil Hospital, Meenakshi Sangma has informed that the closure of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been extended till November 16.

Earlier, the closure of the unit was ordered on November 10 to 14 after two doctors tested positive for Covid-19 on November 9. According to Sangma, the closure has been extended for a further two days till November 16 for further contact tracing as well as its sanitization.