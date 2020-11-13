4 more die in state, toll at 98

SHILLONG, Nov 12: With four deaths in the state on Thursday, including two in West Garo Hills, the COVID-19 toll in Meghalaya is now slowly inching towards the 100-mark and stands at 98.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya registered 144 new infections while 56 people also recovered from the virus on the day.

The active cases in the state stands at 1045 while a total of 9368 people have recovered.

The state has registered a total of 10,511 positive cases while there are 38 containment zones across the state.