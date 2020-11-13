CM, officials’ foreign jaunts rake up Rs 69.88 lakh bill

SHILLONG, Nov 12: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has since March 6, 2018, made four foreign visits along with officers and ministers at an expenditure of Rs 69.88 lakh for three visits as travelling allowance.

As per available data, Conrad along with Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh, and four other officers and Officer on Special Duty to the CM had visited Paris, where the travelling allowance was Rs 39,86,621 and the daily allowance, as per Government of India guidelines, was USD 100.

The visit to California was made along with Adviser to the CM, Thomas Sangma, and three other senior officers from C&RD department, Planning department and South West Garo Hills DC. The amount of TA and DA drawn by the respective employees on account of foreign tours was Rs 15,51,724 and the daily allowance was 100 USD.

Similarly, a visit to Bangladesh was made by Conrad along with Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, Principal Secretary of Agriculture, C&S Planning department, C&S Transport, Secretary Mining and Geology, Chief Minister’s Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Director MIE, Deputy Director and OSD to the Chief Minister. The amount of TA was 14,50,000 and the DA was 60 USD.

Meanwhile, the details of the visit made to Caux, Switzerland, were not available.

It was also informed that 21 persons from Chief Minister’s Secretariat had accompanied Conrad in these respective tours on government expense.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has made 65 tours outside the state since March 2018. The amount drawn as TA and DA with regard to these tours stand at a total of Rs 2,99,716.