Assam CM orders CID probe into journalist’s death

GUWAHATI: A delegation from the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police left for Tinsukia in Upper Assam on Friday to conduct a probe into the death of journalist, Parag Bhuyan, who succumbed to injuries on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night near his residence at Kakopathar.

The CID team is headed by senior superintendent of police, Bibekananda Das. Deputy superintendent of police, Pradip Kumar Das, DSP and inspector, CID, Jitesh Barman are accompanying him.

A team from the forensic science laboratory, comprising Partha Pratim Dev Sarma, senior scientific officer and in-charge (physics division); Arup Manta, junior scientific officer (serology division); and Haren Das, laboratory technician, has also proceeded to Tinsukia to assist the investigation.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had on Thursday evening ordered a CID (criminal investigation department) inquiry into the death of Bhuyan, who was associated with a city-based media group.

“Taking note of various allegations regarding the death of senior journalist Parag Bhuyan, CM Sarbananda Sonowal has directed a CID inquiry into the matter,” the chief minister’s office (Assam) tweeted.

Two persons, the driver of the tea leaf carrying vehicle and his helper, were traced to Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh and arrested. The vehicle has been seized.