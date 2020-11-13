Night Curfew lifted for Kali Puja

TURA: The West Garo Hills District Administration has relaxed the night curfew in place inthe district for one night on Saturday in view of the Kali Puja celebrations.

The order issued in this regard, however, informed that the relaxation would be only for one night and the curfew would resume from November 15 to 21 from 10 PM to 5 AM.

As per the order, Medical teams and officials on Covid-19 duty, MeECL, PHE, PWD, Police and Armed forces, Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards volunteers, Food and Civil Supplies dept, PDS Wholesalers/Dealers and FCI staff, Tura Municipal Board, Telecom, Telegraph Communication & IT Services, NIC, Press, Print and Electronic Media, Wholesale and Retail Pharmacies, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and Telecom Services shall strictly comply with all protocols and procedures including social distancing, limiting of field staff to the barest minimum and other advisories of Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department without fail.