Barik project figures in Assembly

SHILLONG, Nov 12: Minister in charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong has said that the proposal for setting up of an iconic structure at the PWD complex at Barik is only in the conceptual stage.

Replying to a supplementary query by Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh in the Assembly today, the minister said, “the redevelopment work is at the conceptual stage and the government will take a final call once details are available.”

Replying to another supplementary question, Tynsong said that the quotation invitation is for design only and not DPR.

The minister asserted that views and opinions of inter-related departments will be taken into account during the redevelopment stage.

Replying to a supplementary query, he said that the Urban Affairs department had floated a tender notice in June 2019 known as “Design Competition” inviting architects, firms and agencies to send in their entries and the nomenclature was “redevelopment/redesign of the Barik point”. Five firms took part and one of them was treated as No 1.

The minister assured that the department was fully accommodative and would accept views and suggestions submitted in the interest of the state.

At this point, Congress MLA Charles Pyngrope sought to know whether a shopping mall was included in the design, to which the minister replied that “it was inclusive”.

Putting forth his view, Pyngrope said shopping malls were a thing of the past and suggested that a mall should be avoided and the space should be used for something else.

In response, Tynsong said the department will take into consideration the opinion of the stakeholders and will take a final call in the best interest of the state.

Congress MLA, Himalaya Shangpliang also raised a supplementary question on the amount sanctioned and spent for drawing and concept, to which Tynsong said that awards of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh was earmarked for the winners of the design competition.