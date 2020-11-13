Govt replies fail to satisfy Opposition

SHILLONG, Nov 12: The five-day autumn session of the Meghalaya Assembly which concluded on Thursday, witnessed fair discussions on issues ranging from illegal mining and transportation of coal, illegalities in the power department, inter-state boundary issues, COVID-19 management and a no-confidence motion.

While the ruling MDA coalition made efforts to reply to the queries raised, however it seems to have fallen short to satisfy the Opposition Congress.

As expected the issue of illegal coal mining and transportation ruled the roost with the Opposition questioning the state government on the various queries they had on almost all the session of the house, be it during the various motion or question and answer round.

“The entire debate, questions motions no confidence revolved under three major topics. One was the expenses of Corona pandemic and handling of situation, second continuing illegal mining and transportation of coal and the third was Saubhagya scheme,” said senior Opposition Congress MLA, Charles Pyngrope.

Pointing out that these were the major points discussed, Pyngrope said, “Somehow the replies to these were not fully satisfactory and we felt that there was something more than what meets the eye”.

“These need to be further discussed in whichever domain available. That’s what we felt,” he added.

West Shillong Congress Legislator, Mohendro Rapsang said that he had raised issues about fault in maintaining 1500 KW Sonapani hydel project, street lights, water supply, proper health system, parking space, traffic jam and bad road conditions beside others to which he received no reply from the ruling dispensation.

“The question I raised for urban areas and my constituency, the concerned Minister did not say anything about it. That means he accepts that it has not been done and I assume that it will be done,” said Rapsang.

Meanwhile, Mawsynram MLA, HM Shangpliang who was very vocal about various issues in the Assembly said, “Not satisfied with many issues where the government was non committal about — the opening of banks in the rural areas, demands of the Deficit School Teachers, the rights of the SSA school teachers and release of their pending salary, rights of the farmers. Rs 9 crore that were surrendered to Finance department should be returned to farmers, checking of pregnant mothers and infants death and containing crime against women and children- speedy investigation and chargesheeting of cases”.

Earlier after the session concluded, Leader of the Opposition Congress, Mukul Sangma also expressed dissatisfaction over the reply of the state government on various issues and said that the Opposition will sit and discuss the way forward.