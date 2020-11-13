CM warns against harassment of citizens at entry points

SHILLONG, Nov 12: With the construction work of the entry point at Umling set to be completed within this month, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has stressed on the need to balance out the system which will ensure that people of the state feel safe while people coming from outside do not face harassment.

Replying to a short duration discussion on the concluding day of the autumn session of the Assembly today, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that all people coming to Meghalaya are not illegal immigrants and all are not coming here with wrong intentions.

“In the process, we need to be careful that in the process of finding one or two (foreigners), ninety-nine others (Indian Citizens) do not suffer,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister stated that the work for the construction of the facilitation centre at Umling has already started and is due to be completed by November, 2020.

Making it clear that the facilitation centre would also serve as a COVID-19 screening centre, he added that once the facilitation centre is ready and notified, the District Task Force will designate officials who will be in charge of the centre, adding it will comprise officials from the Police, Tourism and other relevant departments. The centre will also house officials from the Health department for COVID-19 screening.

“Apart from Umling, the facilitation centre as Mendipathar railway station in North Garo Hills is expected to be completed by December, 2020,” he said.

It may be mentioned that altogether 24 locations had been identified in the Phase I, out of a total of 41, for setting up of these entry and exit points, for which land acquisition process is at various stages of progress.

As far as the proposal of implementing ILP in the state is concern, the chief minister added that the Union government is examining the proposal and there is no clear cut direction from the Centre on the matter as of now.

At the same, he also informed that the state government is examining the comments and suggestions of the Governor, Satya Pal Malik on the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Earlier, the chief minister stated that the government has created an app where people coming to the state will register and through the same app, they can book vehicles, hotels and even entry tickets for different tourist sites.

While moving the short duration discussion, Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem said that the Opposition wants a permanent location for the entry and exit point to be set up.

He also said that it would have been better if the entry point was constructed somewhere near Byrnihat since the proposed entry point is being construct well inside the territory of Meghalaya.

Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie said that with the entry and exit point, ILP will be indirectly implemented in the state.

He however also asked the government to give powers to the officers at the entry point to take action against any illegal immigrant.

Cong MLA seeks Guv nod to Residents Act

Sawkmie also urged the state government to pursue with Governor Satya Pal Malik for his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), saying “indirectly the Inner Line Permit (ILP) has started in the state in the form of entry and exit points”.

Participating in the short duration discussion, Sawkmie said entry and exit points have been a long pending demand and that the people of the state were eagerly waiting for them to start functioning.

Urging the government to lay more emphasis on the Umling entry point, Sawkmie said people from across the North East as well as the rest of the country would be entering through the entry point, making it very significant.

Recalling that the chief minister had earlier assured that the entry point at Umling would be set up and inaugurated by next month, Sawkmie hoped that the same would be completed on time.

He also stressed on the need to focus on the entry points in other parts of the state like Mendipathar in West Garo Hills, saying that migrants from Bangladesh might sneak in if they were not completed on time.

Questioning the state government as to who would be manning the entry and exit gates and which department has been given the onus to operate them, Sawkmie said it was important for the state government to assign responsibility to a particular department.

Recalling that former Governor, Tatagatha Roy had not given his assent to MRSSA, Sawkmie said that the Act was very important for extra insulation from influx and requested the state government to pursue the matter with incumbent Governor, Satya Pal Malik.

“We have to protect our people. Unless we have a strong Act, it is difficult. We are here for the people and you and I should do that for the future generation,” he said, adding that it is important to ensure that the protection is strong.

Stressing on the importance of cooperation from all stakeholders for the MRSSA to function effectively, Sawkmie said that residents of the state have to cooperate with the dorbars and inform the headmen regarding who comes and stays, and the headmen in turn would inform the police station.

He further said that the completion of the entry and exit point at Umling would also enable the state authorities to conduct proper COVID-19 compliance checks.