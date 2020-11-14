2 African nationals held in Karimganj

GUWAHATI: Two Africans, including a woman, were arrested by police from a bus in Karimganj district in southern Assam on Thursday night for illegally entering the country.

According to sources, the foreigners, identified as Oladipudo Akanezacch (40) and Ruthrael Andisi (25), were arrested during routine checking by police at Churaibari, about 55 km from Karimganj town, around 9 pm on Thursday.

The bus, bearing registration number, AS-25 CC-8658, was on its way to Guwahati from Agartala, sources said.

An official said the man, Oladipudo had a passport, but its validity date expired around six months ago.

The woman, Ruthrael, on the other hand, had a valid passport, but she did not use it while entering Tripura from Bangladesh.

“As such, both of them entered India illegally for which they were held,” an official said.

Oladipudo is a resident of Senegal while Ruthrael hails from Kenya.

“Both of them can speak Bengali and Hindi fluently,” the official said. However, their intention of entering India together, was not clear.

Just a week back, three Nigerian nationals were arrested from Churaibari.

It may be mentioned that several foreigners have been arrested in Tripura and Karimganj district in the past few months for not having valid documents. At least 14 foreigners have been arrested in Karimganj district in the past two-and-a-half months.