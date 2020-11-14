CoMSO threatens stir over ILP, CAA

SHILLONG, Nov 13: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) has threatened to resume their agitation over the three pending issues of Inner Line Permit (ILP), the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (Amendment Bill) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a statement issued here, the organisation said it was aggrieved as the Centre has showed an indifferent attitude towards the demand for ILP in the state which has been pending for one year.

Stating that they have been patient for a long time as they had waited for the state government to take up the matter with the Centre, the CoMSO leaders said, “We feel it is time we should return to the streets to demand ILP”.

The CoMSO demanded that the state government should resend the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (Amendment Bill) to the Governor either by passing an ordinance or by calling a special session.

The organization also said that it was sending a clear message to the BJP leadership at the Centre that they will not allow implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Meghalaya.

NESO iterates

opposition to CAA

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has reiterated its opposition to the contentious CAA, stating that constituent organisations of NESO are at full liberty to design their own course of agitation.

The NESO said this during an online meeting between its members and the constituent students’ organisation representing Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

NESO also expressed anguish over the situation emanating out of the border tiff between Assam and Mizoram.

“NESO demands that talks should be conducted at the chief ministers’ level so as to bring a lasting and permanent solution, thereby ensuring safety to the people living on both sides of the border,” the NESO said.

With regard to education, NESO asked the governments and educational institutions to facilitate both online and offline mode of examinations so as to ensure that students are not left out.