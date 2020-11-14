Wary of second COVID wave, but prepared: Hek

SHILLONG, Nov 13: Health Minister, AL Hek on Friday said the state was treading cautiously in view of concerns raised over a possible second wave of COVID-19, but assured that the government was prepared.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Hek said, “COVID-19 is not going to be over now. Do not take that it is going to be over…. anytime anything can happen. But we are only praying to God that there will not be a massacre happening in our state”.

With the government shelling out a whopping Rs 399 crore for COVID treatment and management, he said that the state government was now seeking financial help from the Centre, for which a state delegation had met the Union minister.

He said that the Centre would provide additional funding to the state to combat COVID-19.

When asked about the second wave, Hek said, “We are expecting anything can happen at any time. That is why we have to be very careful and follow the protocols of the health department”.

“Anytime, any moment, we are prepared”, he, however, said.

On complaints of COVID-19 tests not being free anymore, he said the state government, given the financial constraints, would not be able to survive if the tests were kept free.

Informing that the government was functioning on limited resources, the health minister however said that the tests were free for people from BPL (below poverty line) categories as well as those referred by the doctors.

“Those who voluntarily go for testing have to pay”, he said.

Meanwhile, general secretary of Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep, RL Blah echoed the statement made by Hek, saying that “people haveto be careful as uncertainty looms large.”

“We do not know how the state will handle it, as financially, it is burdensome… or whether the Centre will still release funds,” he said.

He further said that small states and even states in the northeastern region, would have a difficult time if the second wave of COVID-19 were to arrive, as people would be up against troubled times, especially in terms of eking out a living.

Blah said such issues would be taken up with the government by SNSBH to know its preparedness. “There has to be a blueprint and we cannot wait for anything worse,” he said.

Another death in Tura

There is a worrying sign about the fast rising number of Covid cases and casualties taking place in the Garo Hills region as Tura registered three deaths within three consecutive days this week alone with the last victim losing his life on Friday.

A 59-year-old man who tested positive for the virus and was on home quarantine passed away early Friday morning in Lower Babupara locality of the town. He was reportedly a comorbid patient having other ailments.

With his demise the death toll from the virus in West Garo Hills district now stands at 7.