Organic farming to safeguard environment in wildlife protection areas

GUWAHATI: Use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides by the farmers living in the vicinity of wildlife protection areas including national parks in Assam has raised concerns given that such a practice may cause degradation of natural environment in and around wildlife habitats.

Responding to the concern, Aaranyak ( www.aaranyak.org), a premier biodiversity conservation and research organisation of the region, has launched a focused initiative to popularise organic farming and vermicomposting among the villagers living on the fringe of various wildlife protection in the state.

As part of the initiative, the Rhino Research Conservation Division (RRCD) of Aaranyak in coordination with the authority of Orang National Park (ONP) and with support from International Rhino Foundation (IRF) on Friday organised a training-cum-sensitisation workshop for a group of select farmers from the fringe areas of the ONP in the presence of DFO, Sandeep Bendi and ONP Ranger, Pranjal Kakoti at the conference hall of the National Park.

The manager of Aaranyak’s RRCD, Arif Hussain informed that a group of 20 select farmers from Besimari and Nalbari Eco Development Committees (EDCs) were trained on vermicomposting and organic farming in the day-long workshop.

Ten farmers were provided with a tank each for vermicomposting in the programme where training was provided by resource person Mohan Bora from Jorhat who is a national award-winning farmer.

DFO, Sandeep Bendi has lauded the efforts of the Aaranyak for organsing such a fruitful programme for farmers from the fringe areas of Orang National Park and pledged to extend cooperation to similar initiative of Aaranyak in future too.

Aaranyak has already organised a similar workshop on organic farming and vermicomposting in Kaziranga National Park for the benefit of farmers from fringes of the KNP.

Aaranyak official Arif Hussain informed that next such training workshop would be held for farmers from the fringes of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.