Miani alleges step-motherly treatment of SWGH

SHILLONG, Nov 14: Congress MLA from Ampati, Miani D Shira has accused the NPP led MDA Government of neglecting South West Garo Hills district while allocating development projects and schemes.

It may be mentioned that many of the constituencies in the district have Congress MLAs as their representatives.

First time MLA from Ampati , Miani D Shira who has stepped into the shoes of her father, Mukul Sangma on Saturday said that apart from the district, in the last couple of years, very negligible amount of funds have been sanctioned for various projects across the state.

“ In South West Garo Hills, almost all the representatives are from the Congress and unfortunately we have not got sanction for many schemes and we feel neglected,” Shira said while pointing out that the replies of the Government in the session clearly indicate that the District is being allocated much lesser funds when compared with other districts of the state,

Alleging that no new projects are being sanctioned for the district, the MLA added that funds are being stopped even for ongoing projects including the Greater Ampati Water Supply scheme.

“They say something else on the floor of the House but something else is happening on the ground,” she added. The MLA is also peeved at the deteriorating road condition in the district saying that until a few years ago the district had one of the best roads in the state but in two years time, the roads have deteriorated due to the overloaded trucks which transport boulders.

Civil society groups from the area have been demanding a weighbridge but the Government has so far not responded to the demands which is very painful for the locals, she added.

Referring to the modus operandi adopted by the MDA to blame the previous Government for every miscarriage of governance by the incumbent Government, Shira said, “ Don’t compare your performance

with that of the previous government’s but be accountable for what is happening in the state .”

She said that people have elected the MDA so they have to take corrective measures on any governance failure instead of blaming the previous Government for everything.