Wangala concludes on a colourful note in GH

TURA, Nov 14: The 43rd Hundred Drums Wangala Festival came to a colourful confusion with Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh, gracing the occasion on the final day of the celebrations held at the proposed permanent site, Wangala A’dam, Chibragre, near Tura on Saturday.

Expressing his gratitude to the Wangala Committee, Lyngdoh said this is the second time he is attending the Wangala festival. The first Wangala festival he had attended was in 2018.

Appreciating the effort of the organising committee for selecting this permanent site, he said it is for the greater cause of the people of Garo Hills.

Highlighting the importance of the festival, he reminded the efforts and far-sighted wisdom of the then leaders and pioneers of the Wangala Committee, who had toiled to bring in the concept of preserving the culture and traditions of Garos for the future generations.

He also acknowledged the Committee for ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols while celebrating the festival.

Moreover, Lyngdoh expressed hope that the spirit of Wangala festival will continue to promote peace, renew friendship and further augment the bond of brotherhood.

He also urged everyone to preserve and safeguard the cultures of the tribe.

Speaking on the occasion as guest of honour, Chairman of Meghalaya State Council on Climate Change and Sustainable Development, Ferlin CA Sangma, said that it is a matter of great pride as after 44 years, the committee had acquired the permanent site to showcase the rich culture and traditions of the Garos.

Recalling the contributions by the pioneers of the Wangala committee — HN Sangma, Hubert K Sangma, Garnett Sangma, Prabir R Marak and their friends, she said it was Prabir, the then BDO of Rongram C&RD Block, who had selected the Asanang Field to hold the festival.

Informing that the cultures and traditions of the Garos are fast-disappearing due to modernisation, she said the pioneers of Wangala Committee had, for this reason, felt the need to preserve their customs and values including language, traditional dresses, etc. She also extended her support towards the development of the heritage village.

It may be mentioned that the 100 Drums Wangala is the post-harvest festival of the Garos, consisting of various thanksgiving rituals followed with merrymaking, music and dance. This year, however, the celebration was witnessed with only 30 drums owing to the pandemic. Apart from the usual rhythm of the drums, Garo War Dance performed by Rombagre troops was introduced for the first time in the Wangala festival.

Moreover, the age-old popular folk song Dimdim Dimchong Dachichong, which was composed by Millickson K Sangma and was selected as the Wangala Anthem, was sung in unison during the festival.

Earlier during the festival, the chief guest and other dignitaries handed over the token of appreciation to the dance troops.

Meanwhile, the Committee has thanked the Nokma of Chibragre A’king land, Kredis Sangma, for donating his land for the said heritage village.