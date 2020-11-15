Two more COVID deaths in state

SHILLONG, Nov 14: With two more deaths due to COVID-19 and detection of 51 new cases, the number of active cases in Meghalaya now stands at 1014.

Paritosh Kundu (58), of Lower Babupara, Tura, was tested positive on November 7 and another patient, Greetings A Sangma (75), of Sonamite, Garobada, in South West Garo Hills was admitted in Tura Civil Hospital on November 9, both passed away on November 13.

Kundu was diagnosed with COVID-19 and old case CVA with hypertension and Sangma with COVID-19 pneumonia with hypertension.

The state has reported recovery of 63 more patients on Saturday, while the total number of deaths has reached 100. So far, 9,518 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.