A vigilant media must for a robust democracy: Assam CM

GUWAHATI: “A vigilant media is a prerequisite to keep a democratic society robust and healthy. Media must make the government accountable before the public and constructive criticism is necessary to keep the government on track,” said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the media persons always stayed at the forefront and did not shy away from their duties to get news for people, even at the risk of their health,” the CM said while speaking at the state level programme of National Press Day 2020 organised by Information and Public Relations Department, Govt of Assam at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

On the occasion of National Press Day 2020, the Chief Minister felicitated Padmashree Eli Ahmed, veteran sports journalist Premadhar Sarma, journalists Mahesh Chandra Medhi, Tapas Samaddar, Ranjit Kumar Sarma and Kunja Mohan Roy for their contribution to the field of journalism and literature in the state.