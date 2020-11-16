Rise in COVID deaths prompts District Task Force meet

TURA: In view of the rising number of COVID-19 related deaths in Tura and the district following the onset of the winter season, a meeting of the District Task force on COVID-19 was held on Monday in the office chamber of the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner in Tura.

During the meeting, it was decided to scale up testing and screening of SARI cases by health workers, conducting awareness programmes and enforcement of Covid-19 protocols in crowded areas as well as hold discussions with Covid-19 committees.

“People need to be careful regarding following protocols during the current festival season in crowded areas as respiratory illness is at its peak during this time,” West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh said.

It may be recalled that a total of five persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 complications in the last one week. The latest victim was a 59 year old man from Cherangre area who was brought to the Tura Civil Hospital in a critical condition on Sunday and died the same afternoon. Barring one fatality from South West Garo Hills, all four persons who lost their lives in the last one week were from Tura.