Draft Electoral Rolls prepared

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Monday handed over the Draft Electoral Roll with reference to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date and Elector’s Verification Programme to representatives of political parties at his office chamber in Tura.

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Officer (Election) of Dadenggre Civil Sub Division, S F Hamid also informed that Draft Publication of Photo Electoral Rolls, 2020 of all three assembly segments namely, 49-Dadenggre (ST) AC, 44-Raksamgre (ST) AC and 45-Tikrikilla (ST) AC under the Civil Sub Division have been prepared in connection with summary revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with reference to January 1, 2021 as qualifying date.