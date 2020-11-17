BTC election dates announced; polls in 2 phases from Dec 7

GUWAHATI: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) general elections will be held in two phases – on December 7 and December 10, 2020, the State Election Commission here announced on Tuesday.

The constituencies falling under Udalguri and Baksa districts will go to the polls on December 7 and December 8 (in case of re-polls).

The voting time has been scheduled from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm on both the days.

In the second phase, voters of constituencies falling under Kokrajhar and Chirang districts will exercise their right to franchise on December 10 and 11 (in case of re-polls).

The poll timings for both the days will be the same as scheduled for the first phase – 7.30 am to 4.30 pm.

“Counting of votes for both phases of the polls will start from 8am on December 12, 2020 till completion,” State Election Commissioner (Assam), Alok Kumar stated in a notification issued on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that the Gauhati High Court had earlier directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to release an election notification with regard to the BTC elections and declare the poll date by November 20, 2020.

The court directive came following the hearing of a PIL (public interest litigation) filed on BTC elections.

Elections to the 40-member BTC were earlier scheduled by the Commission on April 4, 2020 but had to be deferred because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The council has been under Governor’s rule since.