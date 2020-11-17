Education official urged to look into pension benefits of retired teachers

TURA: Retired teachers from the plain belt areas of Garo Hills under the aegis of the Greater Phulbari Area Deficit School Retired Teachers’ and Employees’ Association (GPADSRTEA) have submitted an appeal to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong urging him to enhance the DCRG of teachers and other employees of all deficit schools in the state with effect from January 1, 2007.

According to the association, all pay commissioners as per reports had revised and enhanced the pay scale, other allowances including DCRG of the teachers. In this regard a letter was issued from the Under Secretary, Education Department for working out the financial implication of enhancement of DCRG Deficit to the existing as well as retired teachers in the state with effect from January 1, 2007.

The association added that another letter dated February 21, 2019 was issued to the DSEO as well as all heads to submit particulars of gratuity drawn by them for enhancement of their DCRG with effect from January 1, 2007. However, despite the letters, no proper action is said to have been taken towards the same till date.

“We are not getting pension benefits and facing a lot of problems in our old age. Most of the retired employees are facing untold misery and some cannot even afford medical treatment for want of money leading to loss of lives,” General Secretary of the association, A Hoque said.

The association requested the DSEL to look into the matter and take necessary action for enhancing their DCRG as mentioned in the letters.