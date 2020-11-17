‘GNLA’s bid to regroup hit hard’

SHILLONG, Nov 16: Security agencies in Meghalaya are breathing easy after the surrender of ULFA-I deputy commander-in-chief Drishti Rajkhowa claiming it to be a decisive blow to GNLA’s possible resurgence in the state.

A BSF official, on the request of anonymity, said that Rajkhowa’s surrender is set to affect the efforts of GNLA to reorganise itself even as the official admitted that ULFA had been making attempts to reorganise the Garo Hills-based outfit after the death of their leader Sohan D Shira.

“He was not successful in reviving the GNLA despite all his efforts,” the BSF official said while adding that there was maximum movement of the ULFA-I leader in Rongara and Chirangre though he did not carry out any operation in the area for the last two and half years.

The BSF official also said that they don’t expect the situation to change much as his surrender is a setback to ULFA-I and other militant groups operating in the Northeastern region.

“They are likely to remain dormant but we are taking all necessary measures,” the official said while adding that militant groups like GNLA might carry out extortion drives and send demand notes to people to remain in the limelight.

The officials also said that Rajkhowa was under tremendous pressure to surrender due to the sustained efforts of all the security forces including BSF and Meghalaya Police and even the Army.

It is also learnt that BSF officials would visit the Indo-Bangla border in Garo Hills region to see what more could be done to intensify the operations as well as secure the borders.

It may be noted that recently, Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma had claimed that ULFA led by their fugitive chief, Drishti Rajkhowa were making attempts to reorganise militant groups in Garo Hills and parts of western Meghalaya including West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.