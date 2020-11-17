Meghalaya COVID update: 102 deaths ; 734 active cases

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has reported one more death due to COVID19 on Tuesday and with that death toll in the state due to the disease went up to 102.

On the other hand 85 new COVID19 cases were detected in the state while 283 patients were reported to have recovered from the disease in the state on Tuesday.

There are 734 active COVID19 positive cases in the state as on date. Total 9955 patients have recovered from the disease in the state till date.