Tripura Police get new chief after 9 months

AGARTALA:With the appointment of senior IPS officer V.S. Yadav as the Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday, Tripura got a new police chief after more than nine months, officials said.

The officials said that before the new assignment, Yadav, a 1987 batch Tripura cadre IPS officer, was the Principal Secretary in Tripura government looking after the Other Backward Community Welfare Department.

Yadav, who has served Tripura Police in various capacities for the past many years, assumed charge on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Governor, in consultation with the Union Public Service Commission, appointed V.S. Yadav to the post of Director General of Police (head of police force), government of Tripura,” read an official notification issued on Tuesday.

The post of DGP was lying vacant after former police chief Akhil Kumar Shukla retired from service on January 31.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Rajiv Singh, was looking after the post of DGP since January 31.

IANS