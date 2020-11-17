Reopening of schools: Govt to decide today

SHILLONG, Nov 16: The state government is likely to take a decision on re-opening of schools on Tuesday.

Officials informed that a meeting was held between Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui today but a final call on the matter would be taken tomorrow after deliberations with the Health department.

Schools in Meghalaya have remained closed since March ever since the pandemic gripped the country, but the government has partially re-opened schools and permitted students from Classes VI to XII to visit schools for consultations and for seeking clarity on their studies with strict adherence to protocols.