Govt splurges on new vehicle for Governor

SHILLONG, Nov 16: Even as the state is facing acute financial crunch on account of the pandemic and loss of internal revenue, the government has not thought twice about splurging on a Land Rover vehicle costing Rs 60 lakh for official use by the Governor, Satya Pal Malik in New Delhi.

Sources disclosed here today that the VIP wing of the Meghalaya House in New Delhi has also undergone modifications to accommodate the Governor’s needs. Though everyone in the government has taken a vow of silence on the matter, sources said that the Land Rover has been kept at the disposal of Meghalaya House to be used by the Governor whenever he visits the national capital.

The vehicle was recently purchased by the General Administration Department.