Shad Nongkrem to be a low-key affair this year

SHILLONG: A solemn celebration awaits the Festival of Shad Nongkrem as the office of Hima Khyrim has appealed ki Khun ki hajar (subjects) to safely avoid congregation at Smit on November 24 and 25.

The festival usually draws crowds locally, nationally and internationally. It is a socio-religious festival called ka pomblang bad lehkmen Hima Khyrim better known as Shad Nongkrem (Nongkrem Dance).

But COVID-19 pandemic this time would make it a memorable affair as the celebration will not probably witness the usual crowds and markets following an appeal from the Hima Khyrim to avoid congregation during the festival.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the Syiem Khynnah (Deputy Chief) Habapan Singh Syiem said, “We request the people of the state to bear with us as we can’t allow huge festival crowd this year due to the pandemic”.

The office of Hima Khyrim has requested the people to cooperate and not to crowd the venue.