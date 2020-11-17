Meghalaya urged to raise force to protect state boundary

SHILLONG: In view of the ‘repeated encroachments’ by Assam into Meghalaya land, convener of Mait Shaphrang Movement, Michael Syiem has suggest the government impose a border tax to raise a special force to protect the Meghalaya borders that are being continually encroached from time to time by Assam.

In a statement issued here, he said that a minimum tax of Rs 100 for every house owner and Rs. 50 for every tenant per month in Shillong, Jowai and Tura, slightly lower rates for other district headquarters and rural households with higher slabs for private educational institutions and industries, will bring adequate funds for the government to raise the required force.

“So, apart from pursuing with the central government to bifurcate the joint IAS, IPS cadre, which it has implemented for the other North Eastern states, the other practical solution will be to strengthen the financial resources of the state by imposing a Border Tax to help raise additional police battalions specifically to protect our borders”, he said.

He expressed concern that the state is devoid of proper demarcated boundaries and is having problems with neighbouring Assam from where Meghalaya was carved out.

Syiem said, “Assam being a relatively older state with more police battalions and a joint cadre where they enjoy seniority, is in a habit of constantly bullying Meghalaya in the borders areas through repeated encroachments.”

“Even as the State NGOs and the different political parties keep crying out for a permanent solution to border disputes every time Assam encroaches our borders, Meghalaya with a disadvantaged cadre system and a small police force continues to lose precious land”, he said.