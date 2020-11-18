A character is like an ocean, you discover better things the deeper you go: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Acting is his way of discovering new dimensions about human existence, a process that is endlessly fascinating, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, describing each character he plays as an ocean that throws up “better things” the deeper you go.

Siddiqui, basking in back-to-back successes with Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men on Netflix, said he missed being on the sets during the long months of the lockdown though it initially felt like a good break.

“As actors, we like to be in the middle of people. I spent the first two three months well but by the fourth month, I started missing people. Human beings cannot live without other human beings. Work will come on track sooner or later but I just hope that people stay positive and support each other,” Siddiqui told PTI.

The National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, known for critically-acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Badlapur, Manto and Photograph, said he got a chance to team up with two talented directors in Honey Trehan (Raat Akeli Hai) and Sudhir Mishra (Serious Men).

“I came to this industry with the hope of discovering new characters and giving them new dimensions. It does not matter that you fail in the process… there is always an attempt to discover a new dimension about human existence through my characters.” (PTI)