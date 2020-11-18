Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

DiCaprio, Roth butted heads over The Killers of the Flower Moon script

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ
By Agencies

Veteran screenwriter Eric Roth has revealed that his arguments with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio led to changes in the script of upcoming movie “The Killers of the Flower Moon”.
Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese is set to direct the movie, featuring his frequent collaborators DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the lead.
The film, based on David Grann’s historical book of the same name, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and centres around the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land. During the latest episode of “Script Notes” podcast, Roth, 75, confirmed that there were disagreements between him and DiCaprio about how the film’s story would unfold. (PTI)

