Have begun re-recording my older music: Taylor Swift

Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift has once again slammed Scooter Braun after he sold the rights to her master recordings to a private company, and shared that Braun wanted to silence her in exchange for the opportunity to bid on her own work.

It was reported that Braun, a celebrity manager, sold Swift’s master recordings to a private-equity company called Shamrock Holdings.

Swift took to Twitter to respond to reports that Braun sold Big Machine Label Group, which includes the master rights for Swift’s first six albums.

In a lengthy note for her fans, Swift expressed her displeasure about the deal, saying that it denies her the chance to buy back the tapes herself and resume control over the rights to her first six albums. (IANS)