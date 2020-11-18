Maryam Nawaz lashes out on Imran Khan at Mansehra rally

MANSHRA: Launching a staunch attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the functioning of a 220-million strong country has been left in the hands of someone “who was incapable of even running a union council even”.

Maryam was addressing a mammoth rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district, Geo TV reported.

Maryam, as she began her address, said that wherever she goes to hold a rally, she sees a swarm of youth present to support PML-N. “And the spirited elderly are not far behind.”

“Nawaz Sharif has deep rooted ties with Hazara and Mansehra […] you will not be able to deny Nawaz Sharif fulfilled his promises to you and lived up to the relationship he has shared with you.

“And he is paying the price of all that love he has shown you. So do you stand witness to the promises he fulfilled?

“He promised a motorway. Did he not built it?” she asked, referring to the Hazara Motorway.

She said that those “who did not even install a brick had very cleverly put their own name plaque on projects”.

“Did anyone get a room even out of five million houses promised?” she asked, of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise to provide affordable housing to the poor.

Maryam asked the rally participants to honestly answer whether the new Pakistan is better than the Pakistan of old.

“As long as this fake government remains in power, the poor cannot run a household and they will not be able to obtain cheap medicine. Please be mindful of this and don’t forget it,” she said.

She said that so long as the “fake” government is in power, prices of wheat and sugar will remain sky high.

Maryam said that so long as the incumbent government rules, people will “continue to face hardship, God forbid. And your votes will continue to be stolen”.

IANS