CoMSO to start agitation from Nov 27 to press for ILP demand

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) will hold a black flag protest on November 27 and a sit-in protest on December 4 in all the district headquarters to press for their demand for introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The organization has also demanded re-introduce the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, which was returned by the Governor with a message.

In a statement issued here, the chairman of CoMSO, Robert Kharjahrin said that a meeting was held in NEHU where they decided to launch an agitation to demand for implementation in Meghalaya.

The CoMSO has also said that the Central government should honour the resolution passed by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly as well as the long pending aspiration of the people to have an ILP in the state.

The organization said that the delay in implementing ILP was due to lack of political will. He said, “If the people from other states have the right to protect themselves through ILP, why Meghalaya does not get the same right?”

The organization called upon all the MLAs of the state to mount pressure on the Central government for implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya.