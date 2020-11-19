Demand for ILP in Meghalaya resurfaces

SHILLONG, Nov 18: The contentious issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP) is set to return to the limelight in Meghalaya with seven NGOs holding at sit-in at Malki ground at 11 am on Thursday to protest its non-implementation.

Besides the ILP, the group including KSU, FKJGP, HNYF, RBYF, GSU, AYWO and ADE is organising the protest over slow progress of the entry-exit gates, Citizenship Amendment Act and the non-inclusion of Khasi language in the Eight Schedule, KSU leader, Pynshai Rani informed.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO), meanwhile, has announced that it will hold a black flag protest on November 27 and a sit-in on December 4 in all the district headquarters to reiterate their demand for ILP.

CoMSO has also demanded that the state government should reintroduce the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, which was returned by the Governor with a message.

CoMSO chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin said that a meeting was held in NEHU where they decided to launch a fresh agitation to demand the implementation of ILP from the Centre in Meghalaya.

The CoMSO also stated that the central government should honour the resolution passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly as well as the long pending aspiration of the people for implementation of ILP in the state.

The organization said that delay in implementing ILP is due to lack of political will. “If people from other states have the right to protect themselves through ILP, why should Meghalaya not get the same right?” Kharjahrin asked.

The organization has asked the state government and the MLAs not to be mute spectators to the indifferent attitude of the Centre but make efforts to pressurize the Centre and place a strong demand for ILP in the state.

“We want to see the MLAs demanding ILP not only inside the Assembly but also on the streets”, he added.