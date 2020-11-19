KSU asks state to take up ILP, language recognition

SHILLONG, Nov 18: The KSU has asked Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, Deputy CM, Prestone Tynsong and others, currently camping in the nation capital, to raise the pending issues of implementation of ILP and recognition to Khasi language with the Union government.

Terming the delay by the Centre in implementing ILP as an insult to the indigenous communities of Meghalaya, KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar, demanded that the state and central governments should expedite the two matters. “We expect the chief minister and deputy CM to follow up on these two matters,” Marngar said today.

“Since Manipur was granted ILP during the anti-CAA protest, what is the problem in granting ILP to Meghalaya,” he questioned, while expecting a positive response from the Centre.