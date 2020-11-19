Meghalaya pressure groups warn of intensive agitation demanding ILP

SHILLONG: Renewing their agitation against the delay in the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State, seven pressure groups headed by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Thursday made it clear that their protest will only intensify from now on.

Marking the resumption of their agitation, a sit-in demonstration was staged at Malki ground by the KSU, FKJGP, HNYF, RBYF GSU, AYWO and ADE.

The sit-in demonstration was staged against non- implementation of ILP, slow progress in setting up of the entry and exit gates, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), non-inclusion of the Khasi Language in the 8th Schedule and speedy implementation of the MRSSA.

President of the Khasi Students Union(KSU), Lambokstar Marngnar demanded the government to immediately implement ILP in the state failing which the centre will face the music of the pressure groups.

He said today’s sit-in demonstration marked resumption their agitations and in next few days they will organise surprise agitations and if there is any law and order problem the Centre should take the responsibility.

The HNYF, president Sadon Blah said that today’s programme is a reflection that the State government has been delaying on the implementation of the entry and exit point and out of the 19 designated entry points in Khasi Jaintia and Ri- Bhoi district, the government as on date started work on the one at Umling in Ri- Bhoi district and that too after a long time.

He added that this demonstration is also to pressurise the government to accomplish what it had committed on time.

Meanwhile, FKJGP, president Wellbirth Ranee said that first and foremost the protest is against the delay in the implementation of ILP in the state and also the implementation of the CAA against the wish and will of the people of Meghalaya.

“We are here to send a message to the government of Meghalaya so that they can take it up with the centre very seriously,” he added.