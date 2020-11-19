CM seeks funds for state

NEW DELHI, Nov 18: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here seeking financial support for cash-strapped Meghalaya which is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister, who submitted a memorandum to the Finance minister, asked the Ministry should release its share of central taxes to the hill state. He also demanded that the Centre should relax the strict timelines for implementation of reforms in the state.

In a tweet, Conrad said, “Met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji and sought her support to release the share of central taxes and the relaxation of the strict timelines for implementation of reforms and allow 1 per cent tied borrowing in a flexible manner.”

The chief minister was accompanied by his deputy, Prestone Tynsong and others. During the course of the day Conrad and the team from the state met several Union ministers and discussed about central projects being implemented in the state.

He is scheduled to meet the Union Minister for Water Resources and others.