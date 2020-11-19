Not expecting second COVID wave, says Hek

SHILLONG, Nov 18: Health Minister AL Hek today said the Health department was not expecting a second wave of COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya.

“We are not expecting a second wave of COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya but we have to prepare for any eventuality,” Hek said.

“Majority of our people are disciplined. They are wearing masks, maintaining social distance and following hand hygiene, which shows people are alert and disciplined,” he added.

Informing that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is on the decline, the Health minister, at the same time, requested the people to follow all precautionary measures and be on guard.

“It has been decreasing and the cases are very less. But even now I appeal to our people not to be complacent and adhere to the protocols issued by the Health department from time to time,” Hek said.

“Even as the second wave is not expected, anything can happen anytime. But the state government is prepared and ready to deal with any eventuality if the need arises,” he added.

According to reports, the state had at one point of time recorded the highest single-day spike of 423 COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, the state has 753 active COVID-19 cases. The number of cases in the state has dipped substantially now as against more than 2000 active cases at one point of time.

Recoveries cross

10,000-mark

With 59 recoveries on Wednesday, the number of recovered people in the state has crossed the 10,000-mark to stand at 10,014.

79 new cases were also registered on Wednesday, taking the active tally to 753.

The death toll in the state remains at 103 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 10,870.