Cops remember fallen heroes on anniversary of GNLA ambush

TURA, Nov 18: Rich tributes were paid to policemen who had laid down their lives in 2014 during an ambush perpetrated by the GNLA.

On this day in 2014, a team of police personnel was proceeding from Baghmara to Siju Police Outpost when GNLA militants took them by surprise by triggering a powerful IED bomb at a place near Siju Reserve Forest.

The brutal attack led to the deaths of Constable Aithom M Sangma and Havildar Aldrin Lyngdoh of the 3rd MLP Battalion, while three other police personnel sustained serious injuries.

On Wednesday, officials of South Garo Hills Police, along with family members of the victim, paid a visit to the grave of one of the martyrs and offered rich tributes to honour his sacrifice.