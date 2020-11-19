Saffron party move to approach Lokayukta unfortunate: NPP

SHILLONG, Nov 18: The National People’s Party (NPP) has termed the state BJP’s move to approach the Lokayukta over alleged misappropriation of central funds in JHADC and GHADC as “unfortunate”, saying it would further complicate the procedure to reach a meaningful solution.

MLA and NPP spokesperson, Marcuise N Marak, said that despite assurances from their own ministers, who are more than willing to cooperate with the MDA government by taking part in discussions, the state BJP’s response was not in tandem with the government’s approach towards solving the issue.

“For the benefit of the state and its people, the only path that exists is cooperation of all parties and their elected representatives,” Marak said, while recalling that recently, BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai had asked its party leaders to stop making allegations against the MDA government and cooperate by discussing issues at relevant forums.

“We respect the participative and healthy stance of Sanbor Shullai and hope the state BJP functions in tandem with such leaders,” he said.

The NPP spokesperson said that before coming to the discussion table, the state BJP should first sort out its “own confused stance” as discussions cannot take place if their leaders are on different pages regarding the issue.

According to Marak, NPP leaders, including Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, had confirmed that the MDA Government would convene a coordination committee meeting where a collective deliberation would be held and a constructive solution sought. “In addition to this, the state government had also ordered an audit of the GHADC starting from 2015 onwards, which is already underway,” he said.

Marak further said that given the fact that the state government was taking proactive steps, with MLAs such as Shullai displaying leadership maturity by being constructive in assisting the government, “it is unfortunate that such steps are being taken by the state BJP, further complicating the procedure to reach a meaningful solution.”